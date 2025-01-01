Khloé Kardashian reflects on 'trauma' of learning to 'unlove' Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian has reflected on the process of learning to "unlove" her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The reality TV star and basketball player wed in September 2009, just one month after meeting at an event, but split in 2013.

However, Khloé halted divorce proceedings after Lamar was hospitalised for an overdose in October 2015, with the union finally dissolved in 2016.

Amid the season six premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, the entrepreneur was filmed reuniting with the former sportsman for the first time in nine years, so that she could close that "chapter" of her life and return some of his belongings to him.

Recalling how she had to "break contact" with Lamar after she cared for him for several months after the health crisis, Khloé described how she was upset to learn that he was "repeating some of the same behaviours that I just couldn't stand for".

"I was very upset. I said to him, 'I'm going to Vegas. You need to be out by Monday. That's it, I'm done,'" she recounted of the time she kicked Lamar out of the Calabasas house she was renting for him. "And I haven't seen Lamar since that day."

After organising to meet Lamar at her friend Malika Haqq's home, Khloé admitted her ex-husband appeared "nervous" and "scared".

"I have dealt with so much trauma in this relationship for years and this was such the love of my life that to learn how to unlove someone - to have to go through all that - it's almost like a death," the 40-year-old continued, adding that the moment felt "so familiar and so uncharted, all at the same time".

At the end of the episode, Khloé was seen speaking with Lamar, who joked, "My wife is the s**t."

"OK," the Good American founder quipped, before adding: "Calm down."

After parting ways with the 45-year-old, Khloé moved on with NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children. The TV personality is currently single.