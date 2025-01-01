Paul Feig insists Blake Lively was 'nothing but supportive' on Another Simple Favor

Paul Feig has shut down speculation that Blake Lively was involved in the final cut of their upcoming movie Another Simple Favor.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor would premiere at the SXSW festival in Texas on 7 March and director Feig, who helmed both the original and its follow-up, shared promotional materials on social media.

The comments underneath his Instagram post were filled with users referencing Lively's messy legal battle against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. She sued him for sexual harassment and waging a smear campaign against her and he countersued for defamation, with the case set to go to trial in March 2026.

One commenter asked Feig, "Is it Paul Feig's cut or Blake's cut?" This references the fact that Lively and Baldoni put together separate cuts of It Ends With Us and presented them to Sony studio executives. They went with the Gossip Girl star's version.

In response, Feig came to the defence of Lively, insisting that she was not involved in the editing process.

"It's my cut," he replied. "There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I'm her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up."

The Bridesmaids filmmaker has publicly supported Lively throughout her legal situation. When she first made accusations against Baldoni, Feig wrote on X, "I've now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she's one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I've ever worked with. She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it's awful she was put through this."

He also shut down rumours that Another Simple Favor, also starring Anna Kendrick, had been shelved due to the scandal, claiming the speculation was "total BS".

Following its SXSW debut, Another Simple Favor will be released on Prime Video on 1 May.