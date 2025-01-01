Will Ferrell jokes about Will & Harper's Oscars snub

Will Ferrell has playfully roasted Oscars voters for failing to nominate his documentary Will & Harper for an award.

Will & Harper followed the funnyman and his longtime pal Harper Steele as they embarked on a road trip across the U.S. to explore how their friendship had changed since the comedy writer became a transgender woman.

The movie made the final 15 films on the Oscars shortlist but members of the documentary branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) didn't vote for it to become one of the five nominees for Best Documentary Feature Film.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ferrell said, "We didn't get it," prompting the host to declare, "F**k the Academy!"

The Anchorman star then joked, "Especially the doc branch. You don't want to hang out with the doc branch. What a bunch of losers. I hope there's some of them here tonight: If you're a member of the doc branch, suck it."

However, despite the snub, Ferrell has nothing but fond memories of making the documentary with his friend of 30 years.

"(It's) one of the best things I ever got to be a part of and (I) loved every second of it," he praised.

This year's Best Documentary Feature Film nominees are Black Box Diaries, No Other Land, Porcelain War, Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat and Sugarcane.

While it wasn't nominated for the major awards ceremonies, Will & Harper won Best Documentary Feature at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards and was named as one of the top five documentaries of 2024 by America's National Board of Review.

Will & Harper is currently streaming on Netflix.