Angelina Jolie emotionally pays tribute to mother as she accepts award

Angelina Jolie paid an emotional tribute to her late mother as she accepted a coveted award on Wednesday.

The actress and filmmaker teared up as she remembered her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Wednesday.

While accepting the prestigious Maltin Modern Master Award for her achievements in the film industry, the Maria star took a moment to pay tribute to her mother, who died in 2007 after a battle with ovarian and breast cancer.

"I'm very thankful to be a part of this community, many people go through life without a creative outlet," the 49-year-old told the audience. "I think of my mother, she had to give up her dreams of a creative life but she embraced that side of mine."

She continued, "My mother would write letters to my characters - Dear Gia, Dear Lisa Rowe, Dear Lara Croft - and for the last (18) years, I haven't had those letters."

Jolie then shared that she thinks about what her mother would write to her most recent character, the real-life opera singer Maria Callas, who she played in the 2024 biopic Maria.

"I try to imagine sometimes what she would write, and she would probably have told Maria that she loved her because Maria had many things but she never had a mother's love," the actress said, visibly emotional. "I would be absolutely nothing without mine."

"She passed away many years ago at this time of year, so it's always this weather that reminds me of her," the Maleficent star continued. "And that feeling and that sensibility that makes that actually hard for me is part of what is my work and what connects many artists to their work, and I know I'm not alone in this."

Marcheline was an aspiring actress who stepped back from her career to look after Angelina and her brother James Haven, who she shares with actor Jon Voight.