Drew Barrymore reflects on awkward moment during Martha Stewart interview

Drew Barrymore has reflected on the awkward moment she had with Martha Stewart during an interview.

The actress and talk show host has insisted the viral moment in which Martha pushed her away during a 2024 interview was just a joke.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Drew explained that fans had misinterpreted the awkward interaction.

"You know what? I think she was just teasing," Drew told host Andy, adding that she thinks the cookbook author "really does like" her.

"I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it, because when I first was getting to know her, I was like, I don't think she likes me, but I think I broke through," the 50 First Dates star continued. "She doesn't dislike me!"

The viral moment happened when Drew stroked the lifestyle mogul's arm and back during an interview for her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Martha, 83, then quickly shoved the Charlie's Angels actress away and said, "You're the wrong gender."

Drew jokingly replied at the time, "I know ... although, the way it's going with men, though, Martha, I'm not so sure anymore."

The 43-year-old has been criticised in the past for being too touchy with her guests, but she doesn't seem to have any plans to change her interview style.

"I can't actually control it," Drew told Andy of her intimate interview style. "I got focus-grouped when we launched, and it was not good. It was awful."