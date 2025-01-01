Kristin Davis didn't feel 'protected' during early Sex and the City intimate scenes

Kristin Davis has revealed that she didn't feel "protected" during her early intimate scenes on Sex and the City.

The actress, who played Charlotte York in the iconic TV series and movies, has reflected on filming intimate scenes without intimacy coordinators when the show first aired in 1998.

Speaking to People for a cover story, Kristin recalled feeling "confused" about the number of intimate scenes in the series, noting that she thought the amount of sex in the episodes would make female viewers "uncomfortable".

"I don't know how the men would feel watching cause I'm not a man. But it would be more for the male gaze than for the female gaze," the 59-year-old said. "A female gaze - they don't wanna see that."

The Couples Retreat actress then admitted that in the early days of the show, she felt "scared" to portray sex on camera.

"I did not feel protected," she told the outlet. "I had to hide in my dressing room at the end of the scenario. I had to hide in my dressing room and call my manager in L.A, at two in the morning."

Revealing how the rest of the cast felt about filming the scenes, Kristen explained that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, could "definitely protect herself" and wasn't afraid of the scenes, while Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw, was the "most protected" but felt the most "uncomfortable" while filming the nude scenes.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, "doesn't care about anything," according to Kristen.

The star explained that in the early years of the show, the cast "didn't exactly know what we were doing in terms of the sexuality," but as time went on, the scenes "became much more our gaze as it should be" and more about "us being comfortable".

Kristen is currently starring in the show's revival, And Just Like That..., which returns for a third series later this year.