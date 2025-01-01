Brian Austin Green vows to 'shut up' after slamming MGK

Brian Austin Green has vowed to "shut up and sit back" after lashing out at Machine Gun Kelly.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star recently took to social media to slam the rapper's behaviour following his split from Megan Fox, who was previously married to Green from 2010 to 2021.

While attending a book launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Green admitted he hadn't heard from Kelly - also known as MGK - since the post and didn't expect contact anytime soon.

"I spoke my mind," he told People of the since-expired Instagram Stories post. "But then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back."

In the heated message, Green called on MGK to "be honest" after the music star called out the narrative surrounding his relationship with Fox.

"Bro. Just be honest for once in your life," Green fumed. "Stop caring so much about how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people."

Following an on-off relationship MGK and Fox split late last year, shortly after announcing they were expecting a child together.

Green - who shares three children with Fox - has now insisted it was out of character for him to criticise someone so publicly, but maintained he hasn't been impressed by the star's behaviour amid Fox's pregnancy.

"That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it," he explained.