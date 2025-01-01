Zoe Saldana 'disappointed' over Karla Sofia Gascon controversy

Zoe Saldana has told how she is "disappointed" over the Karla Sofia Gascon controversy.

Zoe's Emilia Perez co-star has been mired in controversy after old tweets she wrote were resurfaced.

The tweets criticised Muslim culture, George Floyd, diversity at the Oscars and more.

Zoe is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role in the musical, while Karla, who is the first openly transgender star to receive an Oscar nomination, is up for Best Actress.

Now Zoe has opened up about how the situation has affected her.

"I'm sad. Time and time again, that's the word because that is the sentiment that has been living in my chest since everything happened," Zoe told Variety.

"I'm also disappointed," she added. "I can't speak for other people's actions. All I can attest to is my experience, and never in a million years did I ever believe that we would be here."

When she was asked about Karla's posts last week, the 46-year-old shared, "'I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity. And it just saddens me."

Karla has defended her tweets, revealing that she wrote the comments when she "felt lost in my transition, seeking approval in the eyes of others. But today I finally know who I am."