Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar has addressed the upcoming reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the hit show is due to have a reboot, 20 years after it aired its final episode.

Now the show's star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has taken to social media to explain how she's involved in the new series.

"So..... you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me," the 47-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential 'Buffy' revival."

The actress told how she'd always believed the show was truly finished - until their supposedly short chat turned into a "four hour adventure" where they "talked about how much this show means to us."

She continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation."

She told how they continued talking over the course of a few years, before deciding that a reboot had legs.

"This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there," she said.

The actress is expected to reprise her iconic role as Buffy Summers, but it's believed the new series will follow a new slayer as the lead role.

The show is expected to pilot on Hulu.