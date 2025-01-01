Demi Moore visits ex-husband Bruce Willis weekly: 'We will always be family'

Demi Moore has told of her affection for ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The couple were married between 1987 and 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33 and Tallulah, 31.

Now Demi has revealed that the pair remain close, particularly after Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, then frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

"We will always be a family, just in a different form," the 62-year-old said. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love."

The actress shared that she visits Bruce weekly, and wants to support his current wife Emma, 46, as well as Bruce and Emma's daughters, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

"I hope it's encouraging for others to see that there's a different way to do things," she told Variety. "There is life after divorce. There is a way to co-parent with love."

Bruce married Emma Heming Willis in 2009, while Demi was married to Ashton Kutcher between 2005 and 2013.

Demi, who is nominated for an Oscar for her role in The Substance, has previously told how she's always prioritised a friendly relationship with her ex-husband.

"That has been very important to me even from when Bruce and I separated and divorced, is the recognition that we're a family, and we'll always be a family, just in a different form," she said. "And that form may kind of evolve and change, and there is a way in which we can all be in that form."