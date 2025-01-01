Kristin Davis claims Sarah Jessica Parker 'still mad' about bridesmaid dress

Kristin Davis has claimed Sarah Jessica Parker is "still mad" about her on-set bridesmaid dress.

The former Sex and the City star alleged her co-star "hates" the beige frock she wore to play bridesmaid to Kristin's character, Charlotte.

"Sarah is like, still mad about it," Kristin, 59, told the long-running series' showrunner Michael Patrick King on the Are You A Charlotte? podcast this week.

Michael agreed, adding the claim Sarah, 59, had loathed the neutral-coloured Vera Wang dress so strongly she had been inspired to hack into it.

"SJ goes and cuts up the Vera Wang dress. She hates it," he claimed.

"She didn't wanna wear beige so much, she cut it up and started putting tartan pieces on it because Trey (Kristin's on-screen groom) was wearing a kilt. I mean it was so funny."

Kristin also claimed Sarah had tried to vent to her before shooting the episode, which aired in 2000.

"No, she was out of her mind," Kristin said.

"At one point, she came to me and she was like, 'I don't understand!' and I'm like, 'But, it's Charlotte's wedding. Of course, you'd be wearing beige - matching. I mean, I don't understand what you don't understand'."

Sarah and their co-stars Kim Cattrall, as Samantha, and Cynthia Nixon, as Miranda, all wore dresses in varying designs in the same beige tone for the episode.