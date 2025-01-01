Nicola Peltz and dog groomer in court over chihuahua death

Nicola Peltz and her former dog groomer have landed in court over the death of Nicola's pet chihuahua, Nala.

Brooklyn Beckham's actress wife accused dog grooming company HoundSpa, the spa's owner Deborah Gittleman and the groomer, Jony Ceballos, of causing her pet chihuahua Nala's untimely demise in 2022.

"Nala went into the grooming van, a happy, healthy dog, but returned injured and in severe physical distress - breathing heavily and wheezing, with her chest pulsating," Nicola's suit alleged. "As poor Nala suffered, Nicola rushed her to the vet, a fifteen-minute drive away."

However, Ceballos' legal team has now hit back in court, arguing Nicola had failed "to state a cause of action", according to legal documents reviewed by InTouch.

Additionally, the defendant's lawyers have claimed that Nicola, 29, was herself "liable for her comparative negligence".

Nicola had alleged the spa owner should not have permitted Ceballos to work with her dog in the first place, as her brother had previously complained about his services.

"Due to her injuries and severe condition, Nala tragically passed away a mere two hours after being in the van with the groomer," Nicola's suit claimed.

"All Nicola could do was try to provide Nala comfort through her own heartache and pain, as she watched Nala suffer through debilitating injuries and die."