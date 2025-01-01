Actress Mamie Gummer files for divorce

Mamie Gummer and her husband Mehar Sethi have split.

On Thursday, editors at TMZ reported that The Good Wife actress had filed to divorce the writer-producer after six years of marriage.

In the legal filing, Gummer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup.

She listed the separation date as May 2023 and is seeking joint legal custody of the couple's son Peter, five, and three-year-old daughter Mary.

Gummer also wants to be granted spousal support and has asked the judge to "terminate the court's ability to award support to her estranged husband".

The 41-year-old tied the knot with Sethi in February 2019, shortly before she gave birth to their first child.

Sethi has not yet responded to the divorce filing.

Previously, Gummer was married to actor Benjamin Walker from 2011 until 2013.

The New York City native, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, is perhaps best known for portraying Nancy Crozier in the TV series The Good Wife from 2010 until 2015, and its spin-off, The Good Fight.

More recently, she played Rose in the dystopian TV miniseries, DMZ.