Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace set to star in The Nowhere Game

Kiernan Shipka and Mckenna Grace have been cast in 'The Nowhere Game'.

The pair have signed up to star in the survival thriller that is being directed by David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell from a script by Alex Pototsky.

The movie follows Carin (Grace) and Allie (Shipka), whose road trip takes a horrific turn when they are kidnapped by a cold-blooded sadist and are thrust into a brutal game of survival.

With a short head start, the pair are set loose in the forest with limited supplies while being hunted in front of a watching online audience.

With no sign of civilisation and no way to call for help, the women are forced to rely on their wits and each other to avoid being captured.

As they navigate the hostile wilderness, they discover eerie clues left by previous "contestants" that paint a harrowing picture of the stakes they face.

It dawns on them that survival is almost impossible and Carin and Allie must shed their fear and turn from prey to predator to bring the twisted game to a bloody conclusion.

Kiernan found fame as a child actress in the acclaimed TV series 'Mad Men' and explained that she has developed the ability not to take her celebrity status "too seriously".

The 25-year-old star told Cosmopolitan: "Not taking it too seriously is my honest answer. I know what comes with the territory. Being public-facing, there’s going to be discourse about you in multiple different directions.

"It’s knowing how to not internalise certain things that aren’t going to make your day better. It might be something I’ve built up and calloused over time just because I’ve been doing this for 18 and a half years now."

Shipka – who made her TV debut at the age of just five months in an 'ER' episode – admits that she has a strict rule where she never searches her name on the internet.

She said: "And I’m not perfect, by the way. Some stuff still can get in there, but I think I just don’t pay too much mind to things that aren’t really happening in my real life. I love my friends, I love the relationships I have in my life, and I love what I do. My real life is so good that the other stuff is funny, but I don’t really think about it.

"I also have a pretty clear, 'Kiernan, don’t Google yourself', boundary."

However, the 'Red One' star did confess that she was "freaking out" before she celebrated her 25th birthday last year.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I was freaking out before. I would quite literally just be going about my day and then sort of descend into some sort of mental breakdown, which happens. I'd be freaking out about a random thing and then I'd go, 'And I'm turning 25 too!' Like it would just happen, it would just come over me.

"The day of felt great. It was just the lead up that made me freak out a little bit. But I'm happy to be 25."