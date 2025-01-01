Angelina Jolie recalls watching father Jon Voight attend Oscars with 'the other woman'

Angelina Jolie has recalled watching her father Jon Voight attend the 1979 Oscars with "the other woman" while she sat at home with her mother Marcheline Bertrand.

During a conversation with critic Leonard Maltin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Wednesday, the Maria actress opened up about her complicated memories of the Academy Awards.

She recalled being at home with her aspiring actress mother as she watched her estranged husband win the Best Actor Oscar for Coming Home with the "other woman", actress Stacey Pickren, as his date.

"My mom was home with two little kids," Jolie explained, reports People. "My mom's dream was to be an actor. I believe my mother's mother's dream was to be an actor, which is probably why she took her to the theatre in Chicago all the time.

"She was in her twenties, because she had me when she was very young. She was divorced to a very famous man and she was home with her babies in an apartment watching him win an Oscar with the other woman."

Voight and Bertrand separated in 1976, when Jolie was only a year old, and the divorce was finalised in 1980.

"It was kind of just a part of our family history," she continued. "I remember thinking that (Bertrand) was there for me and my brother (James Haven) and that was the choice she made. And how she must have felt on that night always really stuck with me."

When Jolie won Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted at the 2000 Oscars, she instantly thought of her mother.

"To have that moment, to get off that stage and call her and say, 'It's yours' - and I gave it to her - one of the best moments of my life," she shared.

The Tomb Raider star attended the festival to accept the Maltin Modern Master Award. During her acceptance speech, she became emotional as she paid tribute to her mother, who died in 2007 aged 56.