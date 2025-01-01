Karla Sofía Gascón vows to stay silent following controversial tweets

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has vowed to keep quiet to help the film's awards campaign following controversy over her offensive tweets.

Days after her historic Best Actress Oscar nomination, the Spanish star fell from grace when past tweets which were deemed racist and Islamophobic resurfaced online.

Following an initial apology, Gascón gave a tearful interview and wrote several Instagram posts in which she claimed she was the victim of a conspiracy to bring her down and paint her as someone she's not.

Earlier this week, the film's writer-director Jacques Audiard distanced himself from Gascón and her "inexcusable" tweets and blasted her for "hurting" everyone who worked on Emilia Pérez by "playing the victim" instead of taking accountability for her actions.

As a result of his comments, Gascón has decided to keep quiet and not to do any further damage to the crime musical's campaign.

"Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the cast at the Cannes Film Festival premiere.

Signing off with an apology, Gascón added, "I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way."

The 52-year-old has pulled out of attending the Critics Choice Awards in California on Friday and the Goya Awards in her home country on Saturday. It remains to be seen if she will attend the BAFTAs, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Oscars as a nominee.

Her decision comes after Audiard criticised his star for "harming herself" and everyone involved with the film.

"I don't understand it, and what I don't understand about this too is why she's harming people who were very close to her," he told Deadline. "I'm thinking in this thing of how hurting others, of how she's hurting the crew and all these people who worked so incredibly hard on this film. I'm thinking of myself, I'm thinking of (co-stars) Zoe (Saldaña) and Selena (Gomez). I just don't understand why she's continuing to harm us."

Saldaña, who is on the campaign trail for Best Supporting Actress, has publicly expressed her sadness and disappointment over the tweets and denounced racism and bigotry.