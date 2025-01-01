Will Forte admits Coyote vs. Acme's axed release still 'makes his blood boil'

Will Forte is still furious that Warner Bros. studio executives shelved his movie Coyote vs. Acme.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian is still angry that his film, in which he plays the lawyer for Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, was shelved for tax purposes in late 2023 despite being complete.

"My thoughts were that it's f**king bulls**t," he bluntly told MovieWeb about the situation. "It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better than what it got. I don't know, I can't tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it, but it makes my blood boil."

The Last Man on Earth star added that he likes talking about the movie, which also starred John Cena, Lana Condor and many animated characters, because he doesn't want people to forget "what they did to us".

"That being said, I appreciate them letting us make it. But like, you know, don't let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it. I mean, I would understand if the thing sucked, but it's really good," he continued.

"I mean, you never know what happens in life. You know, maybe sometime, somehow we get to see it at some point. I hope people do, because I was really proud of it."

After they decided against releasing the film, Warner Bros. executives agreed to let the filmmakers shop the legal comedy around to other distributors. However, Warner ultimately rejected all of the offers, and as of April 2024, it "remains available for acquisition".

In January, Condor revealed to ScreenRant that the filmmakers held a "funeral screening" for the cast and crew so they could watch the finished film.

"I thought to myself, 'Maybe the movie isn't good and maybe I was wrong.' Watched the film, and I personally think it was my best work I've ever done," she shared. "That was really, truly devastating for me, for me, and for everyone."