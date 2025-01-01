Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson to star in Christmas comedy Tinsel Town

Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson are currently filming the Christmas comedy Tinsel Town.

The 24 star and Pitch Perfect actress are currently filming the festive project on location across the North of England and inside Versa Studios in Leeds.

Sutherland plays the egotistical Hollywood action star Bradley Mack, who is blindsided when his action franchise is abruptly cancelled. Uncertain about the future of his career, he heads to England to repair his reputation on London's West End, however, his agent sends him to a small village to star in an eccentric production of Cinderella, choreographed by Wilson's character Jill.

According to the synopsis, "What starts as a professional disaster soon blossoms into an unforgettable, heartwarming journey of second chances, surprising friendships, and festive magic in this hilarious Christmas comedy."

Tinsel Town is being directed by Bank of Dave helmer Chris Foggin, who previously made the 2022 festive comedy This Is Christmas with Kaya Scodelario and Alfred Enoch.

"I'm thrilled to be working back in the UK and with director Chris Foggin. The cast is fantastic, and I can't wait to tell this story," Sutherland said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, Australian star Wilson added, "I love British Christmas movies - because in Australia we're just on the beach having a BBQ - and so now I feel like I get to have a classic British Christmas - freezing my t***s off but laughing and sledding all the way!"

Tinsel Town will be released on Sky Cinema in the U.K. during the holidays later this year.