Angelina Jolie gives rare insight into relationship with ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie has given a rare insight into the state of her relationship with first husband, Jonny Lee Miller.

The 49-year-old Hollywood icon was married to 52-year-old British actor Miller from 1996 until 1999 and they co-starred in the 1995 crime thriller Hackers together.

Jolie attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday where she discussed her career so far - with scenes from Hackers being played to the assembled audience.

Smiling at the sight of her first husband, the actress revealed, per People, "I just talked to him. I love that. I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."

Going on, she revealed that she gets on well with her ex - and was delighted to see him in action in one of her acclaimed films.

She said, "Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I (don't) think I've seen it since the premiere. But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age, and I'm so happy."

After their divorce, Miller went on to marry actress Michele Hicks in 2008 and they welcomed a son named Buster together five months after their wedding day - and divorced in 2018.

Jolie subsequently married Billy Bob Thornton in 2000 and their marriage ended in 2003.

She later began a relationship with Brad Pitt in 2005, they married in 2014 and together share children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

However, the relationship soured in 2016 and they split - with their explosive divorce only becoming finalised in December 2024.