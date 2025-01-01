Noah Centineo reveals how he unwinds after filming The Recruit

Noah Centineo has explained how he unwinds after filming intense shows like The Recruit.

The 28-year-old Netflix heartthrob has starred in huge hits including To All the Boys I Loved Before and The Perfect Date and is currently on screens as CIA operative Owen Hendricks in The Recruit.

The high-adrenaline action series sees his character heading to South Korea on a new mission for the second season which is streaming now.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Centineo admitted that filming on the hit show could be intense - with emotions high and his body aching from his action scenes.

Revealing how he lets off steam away from the cameras, he shared, "You're on set, you're first in, last out. Your emotions are all over the place, and sometimes you're jumping off of things or getting punched in the face. So you come home and you need to decompress a little bit.

"Once the day's over, I take Joe, my dog, for a long hike or walk. I read in my off time. I go home and cook dinner if I'm off early enough. Just really simple things that we all do to try to create a sense of normalcy and decompression."

Season two of the show saw production move from Montreal to Vancouver - where the To All The Boys film franchise also filmed.

He said, "In Vancouver for The Recruit, the whole cast would go to brunches every other week. We'd do yoga together. It was winter, so we would do ice plunges in the ocean together, too."