Drew Barrymore addresses 'sexual chemistry' with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore thinks her friendship with Adam Sandler goes beyond "hot, sexual chemistry".

The 49-year-old Hollywood icon has starred in a string of movies opposite 58-year-old Sandler, including The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates.

While the pair frequently play lovers on-screen, they are nothing more than friends and colleagues off-screen and Sandler has been married to Jackie Sandler, 50, since 2003.

Opening up about her on-screen husband on Watch What Happens Live, Barrymore declared, "I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic... We never dated, his wife Jackie is my dear friend."

Explaining the secret to the convincing romantic scenes that they have played on screen, the ET icon said it is all down to mutual respect.

She said, "I love being in films with him, because I think we're representing something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry. We're representing true admiration of another person."

In 2022, Barrymore shared hope of making another movie with Sandler - with 2014's Blended being their last.

She told the Chicks in the Office podcast, "I want to do another movie with Sandler. We've done it every 10 years, and it's about to be 10 years. I think that would make me so happy."

Sandler will soon be seen on screens in a coming-of-age comedy-drama called Jay Kelly and in the sports comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2 - both expected to be released this year.