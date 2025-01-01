Kris Jenner lists Keeping Up With The Kardashians mansion for $13.5 million

Kris Jenner has listed her famous mansion that featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality star is selling the property, and has listed the asking price as $13.5 million. (£10.88 million)

The 69-year-old's home appeared on the hit reality show for over 10 years.

Located in Hidden Hills, the luxury home has six bathrooms and eight bedrooms, and is spread over 8,860 square feet.

Kris bought the house in 2010 for $4 million (£3.2 million), according to property records, and has spent millions renovating it.

She told The New York Times that it's finally time to let the home go to another family.

"I've shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I'm excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners," she said.

When Kris divorced Bruce Jenner in 2015, she transferred the property to a family trust. Later that year, former Olympic athlete Bruce publicly came out as transgender, and changed his name to Caitlyn.

There is currently no one living in the home but it remains fully furnished. If buyers are keen to splash out another $400,000 (£322,000), they can keep the furniture too, according to the New York Times.