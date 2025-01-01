Jessica Alba officially files for divorce from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba has officially filed for divorce from Cash Warren.

The actress, 43, filed paperwork on 7 February, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing their date of separation as 27 December 2024, according to documents obtained by People magazine.

The Fantastic Four star confirmed the couple's split in January, taking to Instagram to share the news.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

She continued, "We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

The couple share three children, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven.

In the court documents, the star has requested joint custody and has also requested to revert to her legal name, Jessica Marie Alba.

Jessica and Cash, 46, married in 2008 after meeting on set of The Fantastic Four where Cash was a director's assistant, and Jessica was playing Sue Storm.