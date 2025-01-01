Anora takes home surprise win for Best Picture Award at 2025 Critics Choice Awards

- NEWS
Anora has beaten favourites Wicked, Emilia Perez and The Substance to win Best Picture Award at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.
The indie pic, starring Mikey Madison, won the Cannes' Palme d'Or last spring, and now has beaten off stiff competition to take home the biggest award of the night at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.
The Substance, Wicked and Emilia Perez won in several other categories.
Demi Moore took home the Best Actress award for The Substance, cementing her awards run before the Oscars. The horror movie also won Best Original Screenplay.
Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez. The Spanish language film also won Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film.
Wicked won Best Director, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.
In television, Shogun, the historical drama television series had a successful night. It was the winner of Best Drama Series, while Tadanobu Asano and Moeka Hoshi took out Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, and Hiroyuki Sanada nabbed Best Actor in a Drama Series.
The Penguin's stars also got a double nod, with Colin Farrell winning Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series and Cristin Milioti taking home the Best Actress award in the same category.
Adam Brody won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the Netflix hit Nobody Wants This, but his co-star Kristen Bell missed out on to Jean Smart from Hacks.
Hacks did well across the board, with Hannah Einbinder taking home the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and winning Best Comedy Series.
The 2025 CCAs were rescheduled twice as a result of the California wildfires.
They were hosted by Chelsea Handler for the third year in a row, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Picture: Anora
Best Actor: Adrien Brody -The Brutalist
Best Actress: Demi Moore -The Substance
Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Best Young Actor or Actress: Maisy Stella - My Old Ass
Best Acting Ensemble: Conclave
Best Director: Jon M. Chu - Wicked
Best Original Screenplay: Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan - Conclave
Best Editing: Marco Costa - Challengers
Best Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu
Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two
Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales -Wicked
Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell - Wicked
Best Hair and Makeup: The Substance
Best Score: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Best Song: El Mal - Emilia Pérez - Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
Best Comedy: A Real Pain tied with Deadpool & Wolverine
Best Animated Feature: The Wild Robot
Best Foreign Language Film: Emilia Pérez
Best Limited Series: Baby Reindeer
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series: Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series: Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie made for television: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Best Supporting Actor in a limited series or movie made for television: Liev Schreiber - The Perfect Couple
Best Drama Series: Shogun
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Kathy Bates - Matlock
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Moeka Hoshi - Shogun
Best Comedy Series: Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Urie - Shrinking
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Best Animated Series: X-Men '97
Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game
Best Talk Show: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A
Best Comedy Special: Ali Wong: Single Lady