Anora takes home surprise win for Best Picture Award at 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Anora has beaten favourites Wicked, Emilia Perez and The Substance to win Best Picture Award at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

The indie pic, starring Mikey Madison, won the Cannes' Palme d'Or last spring, and now has beaten off stiff competition to take home the biggest award of the night at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

The Substance, Wicked and Emilia Perez won in several other categories.

Demi Moore took home the Best Actress award for The Substance, cementing her awards run before the Oscars. The horror movie also won Best Original Screenplay.

Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez. The Spanish language film also won Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film.

Wicked won Best Director, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

In television, Shogun, the historical drama television series had a successful night. It was the winner of Best Drama Series, while Tadanobu Asano and Moeka Hoshi took out Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, and Hiroyuki Sanada nabbed Best Actor in a Drama Series.

The Penguin's stars also got a double nod, with Colin Farrell winning Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series and Cristin Milioti taking home the Best Actress award in the same category.

Adam Brody won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the Netflix hit Nobody Wants This, but his co-star Kristen Bell missed out on to Jean Smart from Hacks.

Hacks did well across the board, with Hannah Einbinder taking home the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, and winning Best Comedy Series.

The 2025 CCAs were rescheduled twice as a result of the California wildfires.

They were hosted by Chelsea Handler for the third year in a row, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture: Anora

Best Actor: Adrien Brody -The Brutalist

Best Actress: Demi Moore -The Substance

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Best Young Actor or Actress: Maisy Stella - My Old Ass

Best Acting Ensemble: Conclave

Best Director: Jon M. Chu - Wicked

Best Original Screenplay: Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan - Conclave

Best Editing: Marco Costa - Challengers

Best Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales -Wicked

Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell - Wicked

Best Hair and Makeup: The Substance

Best Score: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Song: El Mal - Emilia Pérez - Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

Best Comedy: A Real Pain tied with Deadpool & Wolverine

Best Animated Feature: The Wild Robot

Best Foreign Language Film: Emilia Pérez

Best Limited Series: Baby Reindeer

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series: Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series: Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie made for television: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Best Supporting Actor in a limited series or movie made for television: Liev Schreiber - The Perfect Couple

Best Drama Series: Shogun

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Kathy Bates - Matlock

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Moeka Hoshi - Shogun

Best Comedy Series: Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Urie - Shrinking

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Best Animated Series: X-Men '97

Best Foreign Language Series: Squid Game

Best Talk Show: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A

Best Comedy Special: Ali Wong: Single Lady