Khloe Kardashian tells how she became a 'crazy recluse'

Khloe Kardashian has told how the past four years have been difficult for her.

The reality star has admitted that she lost sight of who she was, and started hiding away.

"I really became a crazy recluse," she said in an interview with People magazine.

"It started with COVID and then just life, and then I somehow lost all my confidence and became very reclusive, which is so not my personality."

She revealed how turning 40 in June last year has helped her find her zest for life once more.

"I hated my thirties!" she confessed. "I'd been begging to be 40 for two years. I was like, I've got to get out of the 30s. So when I was 39, I was really intentional about shedding all the drama I'd been dealing with. I just decided, 'I'm not taking this to my 40s.' I'm going to do new things. I'm going to get my confidence back. I'm going to feel good about myself again. I'm going to do jobs that I've been intimidated to do."

Two years ago Khloe announced she and partner Tristan Thompson were expecting a baby boy via surrogacy. He was conceived one month before she discovered that Tristan had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered a son with her too.

The pair split up before their son, Tatum, was born.

Khloe is currently hosting podcast Khloé in Wonderland, where she interviews guests including Mel Robbins, Jay Shetty, and divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. She loves her new role.

"Chatting comes really easy to me," she admitted.