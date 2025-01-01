David Lynch cause of death revealed

David Lynch's cause of death has been revealed.

The 78-year-old Hollywood director died on 15 January.

He had been housebound after suffering from emphysema following years of chain-smoking.

Now his official death certificate has been released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The document shows that he died of a cardiac arrest due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The paperwork also confirms that he was cremated, with his remains buried on 22 January at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

It's believed the visionary Twin Peaks filmmaker's health deteriorated rapidly after he had to move from his Sunset Boulevard home due to the wildfire in Los Angeles.

Last November the director revealed that he needed extra oxygen for most activities and could "hardly walk across a room."

He told how "it's like you're walking around with a plastic bag around your head." He added, "I'm homebound whether I like it or not. I can't go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I'm out of oxygen."

He recalled how he'd loved smoking before he became ill.

"It was part of the art life for me: the tobacco and the smell of it, and lighting things and smoking and going back and sitting back and having a smoke and looking at your work, or thinking about things," he said. "Smoking was something that I absolutely loved, but in the end, it bit me."

The star was married four times throughout his life. He leaves four children, including filmmaking daughter Jennifer Lynch.