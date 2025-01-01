Christy Carlson Romano shot in the eye

Christy Carlson Romano is recovering after being shot in the eye during her husband's birthday celebration.

The former child star was injured while shooting clay pigeons in Texas as part of husband Brendan Rooney's birthday gift, she revealed in an Instagram video.

"So I got shot in the eye. It was not fun," the Austin-based actor began the video, before assuring her followers that she is now safe.

The Even Stevens star showed where the bullet struck her eye, revealing that a fragment is still stuck in her eye, along with another lodged in her forehead. Unfortunately, she explained in the caption, the fragment lodged behind her eye "is too risky to remove surgically at this time".

The Emmy-nominated Disney alum was shot by "another party" who "unsafely fired in the wrong direction", she revealed. "I was hit in five places; one was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye."

Romano took a moment to thank first responders and medical staff for their help - as well as her husband, who "immediately sprung into action, assessed me, and rushed me to the hospital".

Romano and Rooney are parents to daughters Isabella, seven, and Sofia, five.