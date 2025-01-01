Sean Baker wins Best Film Director for Anora at the DGA Awards

Sean Baker has won Best Film Director for Anora at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards.

The award is a consistently reliable bellwether for the Best Director Oscar, with 19 of the past 22 DGA winners going on to win the Academy Award for directing.

The 77th DGA Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with host Judd Apatow presiding over the non-televised ceremony.

The awards recognise outstanding directorial achievement in film, television, documentary and commercials, as voted on by the Guild's more than 19,500 members.

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards were held at the same time, a short stroll away at the Fairmont Century Plaza, with Anora nominated for the Darryl F Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at that ceremony.

Here's the list of winners of this year's DGA Awards.

Theatrical Feature Film: Sean Baker, Anora (Neon)

Michael Apted First-Time Theatrical Feature Film: Ramell Ross, Nickel Boys (Amazon MGM)

Dramatic Series: Frederick EO Toye, Shogun, Crimson Sky (FX)

Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Hacks, Bulletproof (Max)

Movies For Television And Limited Series: Steven Zaillian, Ripley (Netflix)

Reality Programs: Neil DeGroot, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, The Cliffs of Ireland (National Geographic)

Commercials: Andreas Nilsson, Hennessy, Board Game (Biscuit Filmworks)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Regular: Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live, John Mulaney/Chappell Roan (NBC)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials: Beth McCarthy-Miller, The Roast of Tom Brady (Netflix)

Children's Programs: Amber Sealey, Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Documentary: Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, Porcelain War (Picturehouse)