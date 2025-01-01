Issa Rae dispels common misconception about herself

Issa Rae has cleared up a common misconception about her personality.

The actress and writer has revealed that she is not as outgoing as her fans might think.

In a recent interview with Essence, Issa explained that it often takes her a while to come out of her shell.

"People assume that I'm like the life of a party when I'm just really so quiet and I have to be comfortable in my zone," the Insecure star admitted. "People have developed this like, 'You know how to party personality' and I'm like, 'Oh, no. I'm literally still an awkward Black girl. I just got to be comfortable.'"

Issa, who first received attention for her web series Awkward Black Girl, told the publication that she maintains balance in her life by "tuning out" the world.

"I think it's good and bad, but tuning out like so many other people are, and just focusing on literally the things that do bring me joy and finding inspiration in the little things," the 40-year-old explained.

"For me, my work is an escape and I'm fortunate enough to be able to tune it out and just figure out how to help in my own community in my own ways," she continued. "And that's the only way that I'm able to stay kind of sane."

Issa is promoting her latest project, One of Them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA. The comedy, which Issa produced, will be released in U.K. cinemas on 7 March.