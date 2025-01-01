NEWS Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson bring festive laughs to sky original film Tinsel Town Newsdesk Share with :





Emmy Award-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24) and actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson (Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect, JoJo Rabbit) have boarded Sky and Future Artists Entertainment’s (FAE) charming and hilarious festive project Tinsel Town. The film is now in production on location across the North of England and at Leeds’ Versa Studios.



Bradley Mack (Kiefer Sutherland), a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled. With his career in freefall and worried his Hollywood days are behind him, he heads to England, hoping to rebuild his image as a serious actor on the West End. But his long-suffering agent has other plans, sending Bradley instead to a small, snow-dusted village to star in the town’s eccentric production of Cinderella. As he fumbles through rehearsals with a colourful cast of oddball locals, Bradley begins to discover a spark of new beginnings in the form of no-nonsense choreographer Jill (Rebel Wilson). What starts as a professional disaster soon blossoms into an unforgettable, heartwarming journey of second chances, surprising friendships, and festive magic in this hilarious Christmas comedy.



The script has been penned by Frazer Flintham, Adam Brown and Piers Ashworth with additional material by Jake Brunger, and will be directed by Chris Foggin (Bank of Dave). Matt Williams and Pascal Degove at FAE will produce. Executive Producers are Julia Stuart, Laura Grange, Piers Tempest and Martin Owen.



Julia Stuart, Director of Original Film at Sky said: “We are so proud of this uplifting and charming comedy, and we can’t wait for it to come to Sky Cinema this Christmas. It’s feel-good, festive and funny, and we hope will have something for everyone to enjoy.”



Matt Williams of Future Artists Entertainment said: “Continuing our long-standing successful Sky relationship in assembling the best of British talent in front and behind the camera, I am unbelievably excited to deliver this hilarious and heartwarming Christmas Comedy to the screen. Tinsel Town is sure to join the pantheon of classic Christmas films, and I am thrilled we have gathered such an incredible ensemble of British talent led by the incredible Kiefer Sutherland and Rebel Wilson.”



Sutherland said: “I’m thrilled to be working back in the UK and with director Chris Foggin. The cast is fantastic, and I can’t wait to tell this story.”





Wilson added: “I love British Christmas movies - because in Australia we’re just on the beach having a BBQ - and so now I feel like I get to have a classic British Christmas - freezing my t***s off but laughing and sledding all the way!”



Tinsel Town was commissioned and developed by Sky in association with Future Artists Entertainment. Mister Smith Entertainment will launch worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market.



Tinsel Town will be coming to Sky Cinema at Christmas 2025.