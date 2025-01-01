Felicity Jones shot Christmas comedy during 'searingly hot' Atlanta summer

Felicity Jones couldn't stop sweating when she filmed her upcoming Christmas comedy during the "searingly hot" summer in Atlanta.

The Theory of Everything actress spent her summer last year filming Oh. What. Fun., an ensemble festive comedy alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Chloe Grace Moretz, Denis Leary and Dominic Sessa.

As they had to pretend like it was the winter despite the heat, the cast were sweating under their thick seasonal costumes.

"We were shooting in Atlanta and it was searingly hot and we were having to put on these woollen jumpers and extra coats and kind of sweating underneath (them)," Jones said on the Table Manners podcast.

The Oscar nominee explained that she, Moretz and Sessa play siblings while Pfeiffer portrays their mother and Leary their dad in the comedy, which puts a new spin on the Home Alone story.

Speaking of working with the "formidable, amazing" Scarface star, Jones said, "She's just really cool, really kind, sometimes you're just like, 'My God, that face is amazing!'"

The Brutalist actress added that she became "very close" with her on-screen siblings and they went through Pfeiffer's filmography and marvelled at the fact she'd worked with "one amazing director after another". Jones also couldn't resist re-watching One Fine Day, Pfeiffer's romantic comedy with George Clooney, while she was in production on her Christmas comedy.

Oh. What. Fun will be released during the holidays later this year.