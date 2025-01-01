Donald Trump becomes first sitting president to attend Super Bowl

Donald Trump has broken with tradition to become the first sitting US president to attend the Super Bowl.

Marking his first three weeks in office, Trump flew into New Orleans to attend the NFL's title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and two-time defending championship winners, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The US president arrived at the Caesars Superdome at around 4pm local time, according to the White House, and was joined by House speaker Mike Johnson and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson. At around 4.30pm, he was seen walking out of the tunnel at the Superdome.

Trump arrived amid some controversy as it was revealed that the NFL had elected to replace the End Racism message written into the end zone.

The inscription had been in place since the racial justice protests that followed the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a white police officer. It was replaced with the words Choose Love.

In a statement before heading to New Orleans from his home in Florida, Trump said he was looking forward to joining fans for a sense of national unity and patriotism.

"The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American dream," he shared.