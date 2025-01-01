Orlando Bloom denies claims he was paid to do charity work

Orlando Bloom has hit back at claims that he was paid to do charity work.

"Misinformation can be easily spread," Bloom countered via Instagram, when accused of taking payment from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

"All of my work with UNICEF has been done in a voluntary capacity. I've never received compensation from USAID or UNICEF. Any reports to the contrary are completely untrue. Have a great day."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was one of several celebrities who have been accused of accepting millions of dollars from USAID in a video branded with an E! News watermark.

The clip alleged the organisation paid them to travel to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stars named in the video included Bloom, Angelina Jolie, Sean Penn, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Ben Stiller.

Stiller earlier addressed accusations via X, saying, "These are lies coming from Russian media. I completely self-funded my humanitarian trip to Ukraine. There was no funding from USAID and certainly no payment of any kind. 100 per cent false."

The fake footage began circulating last week, around the time President Donald Trump attempted to place 2200 USAID employees on paid leave, which was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.