Richard Gere calls Trump 'a bully and a thug'

Richard Gere has called US President Donald Trump "a bully and a thug".

The An Officer and a Gentleman star made the comments while accepting a lifetime achievement honour at Spain's Goya Awards this weekend.

Gere talked about the state of play in the US amid Trump's second term in office, sharing, "We're in a very dark place in America where we have a bully and a thug who's the President of the United States."

Gere, who recently moved to Spain with his Galicia-born wife, continued, "It's not just in the US. It's everywhere."

"We're all part of a universe of overlapping pain and sadness and joy and expectations and dreams and hopes and visions. And I see this world that we're in now forgetting that, and this kind of very foolish tribalism is starting to take us over, where we think we're all separate from each other, and we have unfortunately elected officials that don't inspire us in the way we want to be inspired."

A longtime humanitarian, Gere recently executive produced a documentary about the Dalai Lama. During his speech he spoke of the need for kindness and understanding among human beings.

"Everyone who's watching this, we have to be willing to stand up, tell the truth, be honest, and there's a place in all of our lives for basic kindness, for basic love and understanding."