Brad Pitt revs up audiences in new F1 trailer

Brad Pitt is taking to the racetrack in the new trailer for F1.

The upcoming Formula One racing movie is due to hit cinemas in June.

The trailer shows Pitt behind the wheel, spinning out of control, and in a romantic clinch.

Pitt stars in the movie as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver who suffered a terrible crash in his past. He's convinced to come out of retirement and train a rookie prodigy, played by Damson Idris, for the Apex Grand Prix race.

Joseph Kosinski, who directed Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, helmed the film alongside a list of producers that includes Jerry Bruckheimer and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton.

In addition to Pitt, the F1 cast includes Javier Bardem, Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia.

There will also be appearances by real-life Formula One drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

Apple acquired F1 in 2022 for a deal reportedly worth up to $140 million (£113 million), not including the salaries for its stars. Warner Bros picked up the theatrical, home entertainment and digital purchase distribution rights and the film will be released on the streaming service Apple TV+ at a later date.