Passions actor Bruce French dead at 79

Actor Bruce French, a veteran of the stage and prolific character actor, has died at the age of 79.

He died in Los Angeles of complications from Alzheimer's, with which he was diagnosed around four years ago.

His wife of 34 years, longtime Days of Our Lives actor Eileen Barnett, confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter.

French notably worked with David E Kelley and appeared in the soap Passions across the entirety of its nine-season run. He played the role of Father Lonigan, the blind priest who had premonitions of evil.

"The world is a dimmer place today, missing this amazing light that has gone out," French's niece, Claire French, wrote on Facebook. "We will miss Uncle Bruce tremendously, but are confident that he is joyously reunited with his beloved mom and in the seat he told my dad to save him."

Over the years, the actor racked up hundreds of acting credits, including stints in LA Law, Ally McBeal, The Practice, Boston Legal, Grey's Anatomy, Mad Men, Gilmore Girls, House, The West Wing, Cheers and Moonlighting.

Additionally, French was in several Star Trek instalments, including TV series Enterprise, Voyager and The Next Generation. He also appeared in the 1998 film Star Trek: Insurrection.

"He was one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I've ever encountered. An absolutely lovely and wonderful man," actor and friend Barry Cutler noted in a tribute.