Tom Cruise opens 2025 Super Bowl by delivering dramatic message to NFL players

Tom Cruise gave a rousing speech to the National Football League (NFL) players prior to kick-off at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday night, a pre-recorded video played at the stadium showing the Hollywood actor standing in a room surrounded by TV screens displaying montages of the teams facing off over the years.

"Tonight in New Orleans, we encounter a mission that doesn't come along very often. Standing in front of this final act, knowing that the long winding road here, has all led to this," he began, appearing to channel his Mission: Impossible character, Ethan Hunt. "Everything this sport has seen and done, every first, every mountain climbed, every seemingly impossible, conquered. Yet there's always another accomplishment never achieved, there's always new heights waiting to be reached. Stepping into the unknown, being first, that comes with unbelievable pressure."

Addressing the players, Tom noted that he didn't see any "fear or hesitation" between the "fierce competitors".

And as footage of the Kansas City football team played, Tom continued: "When the Chiefs take the field today, they aren't walking in someone else's footsteps. Their hearts are set on reaching further, soaring higher than any team ever has. A third consecutive Super Bowl title - an achievement this league has never seen before."

He then declared the Eagles to be "a Goliath that is imposed on will, their speed, their strength, on anyone and everyone who's gotten in the way".

"The mission is clear, win here and be remembered forever. The Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles, one last game on this iconic stage to challenge the impossible. To say goodbye to never and forever be known as a world champion," the 62-year-old stated, before announcing: "Welcome to Super Bowl 59."

Ultimately, the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 during the game.

Tom didn't pull off any daring stunts during the clip. Previously, at the closing ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the action icon famously abseiled from the roof of the Stade de France in Paris.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment of the franchise, is set to open in cinemas on 23 May.