Serena Williams and Donald Trump react to Taylor Swift getting booed at Super Bowl

Serena Williams and U.S. President Donald Trump have responded to Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Shake It Off singer received boos when she appeared on the jumbotron during the major American football game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In viral footage of the moment, Swift brushes off the boos by giving a side-eye to the camera and comically looking around. She smiles at her rapper pal Ice Spice and appears to ask another friend, "What's going on?"

Soon after, her friend Serena Williams - who made a dancing cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show - gave her some support.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo (sic)!!" she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Trump took a different approach and trolled Swift by posting side-by-side clips showing the Super Bowl crowd cheering for him and booing for her.

Writing on the Truth Social platform, he added, "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

While Trump claimed it was his supporters booing Swift, who endorsed his rival Kamala Harris for president, it is more likely that she was booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans as she is dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Following their crushing 40-22 defeat, Kelce spoke to reporters in the locker room and admitted the team "haven't played that bad all year".

"You don't lose like that without everything going bad," he said in a sombre interview posted on social media. "(We) just couldn't find that spark, we couldn't find that momentum."