Rachel Brosnahan: Superman stays true to the comics

Rachel Brosnahan has promised that 'Superman' will stay "true to the comics".

The 34-year-old star will play Lois Lane in James Gunn's forthcoming DC Universe (DCU) movie and has declared that the film "really encapsulates" the essence of the Man of Steel.

Speaking to Deadline at the Critics' Choice Awards on Friday (07.02.25), Rachel said: "We're living in a moment of so much turmoil, both here, abroad.

"There's a lot of challenges for everybody in all different pockets of the worlds right now. And for a lot of the complaints that people have sometimes about superhero movies, at their core, they're about the goodness of people and how good we can be to each other, how the pursuit of truth and justice really are the American way, and that courage and hope can carry us through.

"And so, I feel like this movie really encapsulates all of that. It's a hopeful superhero movie, which I feel like is so true to the comics. So, I'm excited for audiences to see it and hopefully have some fun and enjoy the ride with us."

Brosnahan admits she had big shoes to fill stepping into the role of Clark Kent/Superman's (David Corenswet) love interest Lois Lane as the part has previously been played by Margot Kidder, Teri Hatcher and Amy Adams.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star said: "I mean, I grew up loving the (Richard) Donner 'Superman' movies, the Chris Reeve 'Superman' movies, Margot Kidder. I mean, she's just a dream.

"So, I was definitely intimidated to step into this role but excited to pick up the mantle. And this team just loves this project, and it sounds like it should be a given, but it isn't always a given that people love what they're making to this degree. So, that's what I was looking forward to the most."

Meanwhile, Rachel knew that Corenswet would be perfect as the Man of Steel when she saw him in costume as the superhero for the first time.

She recalled to Variety: "It sort of happened twice.

"When we tested for the parts together, I was doing a play, so I had to get out very quickly.

"I was leaving and I knocked on the door, and he was standing there in a Superman suit, testing. I was just like, 'Superman is in the building'. It was wild. It was one of those electric moments that feel really rare. In that moment, I knew it would be David."

Rachel admits that she was thrilled to be working with Gunn as he has such a passion for superhero movies.

She explained: "From the test process forward, it always felt like it was being made with this really special spirit, and that's James.

"That's Peter Safran, this new iteration of DC. James is a nerd. He loves 'Superman', and what a dream to be part of somebody else's dream."