Daisy Ridley gives update on her new Star Wars movie spin-off

Daisy Ridley has provided an update on her new Star Wars movie sequel spin-off.

The 32-year-old British star played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

While the trilogy ended in a reasonably definitive style in 2019, fans were surprised to learn that Ridley would return as Rey in a future spin-off.

The film project has been teased since 2023 but updates have since gone cold - however, the lightsaber-wielding actress has now shared fresh details.

She told Collider, "I don't know that I'd be a producer on it, but I certainly have been very involved.

"I'm involved in, well, not very involved, but I'm involved in as much as I know what's going on, I know the story, I know what's going on with the script, so I'm aware of all that.

"And I think what's been really wonderful over the last few years is being more involved from the start to finish, really coming to set knowing this is the absolute best way we can tell this story. These are the best actors for the job. This is the best crew for the job."

The star continued, "Having that confidence is so lovely. And it's not that I didn't have that before, but I'm much more cognisant of it now. So in that way, I'm looking forward to turning up, really knowing the ins and outs of what the journey has been, and we're arriving at the absolute best place to tell this particular story."

The project is currently listed as Untitled New Jedi Order Film and while pre-production is underway, a release date has not yet been confirmed.