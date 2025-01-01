Ariana Grande advocates 'non-negotiable' therapy sessions for emerging musicians

Ariana Grande has called for record labels and film studios to do more to help the mental health of emerging artists.

The 31-year-old singer and actress has spent almost half her life in the spotlight - first finding fame as a teenage Nickelodeon star before becoming a chart-topping singer, and now an Oscar-nominated actress.

Recognising the mental health pressures she felt at the beginning of her career, the Thank U, Next singer is demanding that more is done to help future stars when they are at their most vulnerable point on the career ladder.

Calling for a "non-negotiable" therapy clause for artistic contracts, Grande told the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, "I was 19 when all of that nonsense started happening to me.

"It started when I was so young with my body or rumours about my relationships or about my team or about my mom or about people I love. There was just no limit."

Demanding support for others, she continued, "It's so important that these record labels, these studios, these TV studios, these big production companies make (therapy) a part of the contract when you sign on to do something that's going to change your life in that way, on that scale... You need a therapist to be seeing several times a week."

The Wicked actress went on to dictate that entertainment companies "should be responsible for protecting" young artists who are thrown into the spotlight.

She said, "To be an artist, you are a vulnerable person with your heart on your sleeve. So the same person who is meant to do art is the exact same person who is not meant to deal with that s**t."