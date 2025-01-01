Tom Cruise details brutal stunts in latest Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise has recounted the brutal stunts that he endured while filming Mission: Impossible - causing him to pass out.

The 62-year-old action hero is famed for insisting he do as much of his stunts as possible - no matter how dangerous they are.

And returning to his role as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning he pushed himself to the absolute limit.

Speaking to Empire, Cruise shared the risks he faced while filming one stunt where he was hanging from the side of a 1930s biplane, and said, "When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen.

"So I had to train myself how to breathe... There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

Another stunt saw the star submerged in water to film scenes exploring the wreckage of a submarine which could only be filmed in 10-minute spurts to avoid Cruise suffering from hypoxia - an absence of oxygen in body tissue.

The action star said, "I'm breathing in my own carbon dioxide. It builds up in the body and affects the muscles. You have to overcome all of that while you're doing it, and be present."

Director Christopher McQuarrie also had a tough time making the film - as he was so anxious watching his lead star dicing with death.

He told the outlet, "There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain. There would be a day in Africa - any day in Africa - where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before... I truly want to puke thinking about the stress. It was intense."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set for release on 21 May.