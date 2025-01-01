Jesse Garcia joins The Odyssey cast

Jesse Garcia has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

The Flamin' Hot star and The Good Doctor's Will Yun Lee are the latest names to sign on to the action epic, as reported by Deadline. Further details about their roles have not yet been announced.

The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, which follows the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Following on from his Oscar-winning feature film Oppenheimer, which won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Score and more categories at the 96th annual Academy Awards, Nolan's new project is hotly anticipated.

Matt Damon was one of the first stars to be announced as a potential lead. Next came Tom Holland's attachment, along with that of his partner, Zendaya.

Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie and Charlize Theron will also co-star.

"Christopher Nolan's next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," the studio announced in December, in a message posted to X.

"The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theatres everywhere on 17 July 2026."