Mason Thames to star in Green Day film

A Green Day-focused comedy film is in the works, with Mason Thames to star.

Live Nation Productions announced Monday that writer-director Lee Kirk's feature New Years Rev is currently in production in the US.

The film is based on Green Day's real-life adventures while living in a van before the success of Dookie, their 1994 Grammy-winning, double-diamond debut album.

Thames, who plays Hiccup in the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon, will star alongside Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust, as reported by Variety.

The coming-of-age film follows three friends who venture to Los Angeles under the mistaken impression that their fledgling band has been booked to open for Green Day on New Year's Eve.

According to the logline, "Their road trip is a rowdy and mischievous jaunt across the country filled with adventures, based on the exploits of Green Day and their years of living in a tour van."

Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio and Keen Ruffalo round out the cast.

Actor and ballet dancer Thames starred alongside Mel Gibson in David Henrie's independent film Monster Summer.

The 17-year-old is best known for his turn as Finney Shaw opposite Ethan Hawke in the 2021 supernatural horror flick The Black Phone.

Black Phone 2 is currently in post-production and is expected to be released later this year.