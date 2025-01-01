Liam Neeson appears in real estate video to sell friend's home

Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson has lent his acting chops to a homeowner in Melbourne, Australia, to help him sell his property.

The Irish actor has recorded the voiceover for an ad for the real estate listing of a home in the city's suburban south-east.

Homeowner Dean Fay and his wife Sonia, who are longtime friends of Neeson, called upon the Taken star to help sell the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Gertrude Street in Waverley Park.

Neeson, who was nearby filming his latest thriller, The Mongoose, agreed to appear in the video which is a cheeky nod to one of his biggest blockbusters, Taken.

Fay co-produced the video, while real estate agency director Ming Xu and fellow listing agent Jing Chen starred in it.

In the video, Xu tells Neeson on the phone that he has the "perfect home" for him.

"Listen man, I'm shooting a movie at the moment, do a video and send it to me," Neeson replies.

"Sure, you better be quick - otherwise this home will be... Taken," Xu replies.

The rest of the video showcases the $1.3 million home, before Neeson appears on the footpath outside the front door.

"I didn't give you the address yet," Xu says, to which Neeson menacingly replies: "I told you I'd find you."

The Mongoose stars Neeson?as Ryan 'Fang' Flanagan, a war hero accused of a crime he didn't commit.