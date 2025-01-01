Street Fighter's Peter Navy Tuiasosopo dies

Peter Navy Tuiasosopo, the actor who is remembered as E Honda in Street Fighter, has died in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tuiasosopo's son Manoah told TMZ his father died from heart complications. He also told the outlet his father was "a trailblazer for Polynesian actors in Hollywood".

"My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here," he wrote on Facebook. "We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus and no longer in pain. His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt."

Tuiasosopo started his acting career with a role in Necessary Roughness in 1991. Following Street Fighter in 1994, he appeared in a roster of TV series including The Jamie Foxx Show, Hawaii, NCIS, Young and the Restless, Mob City, Ray Donovan and New Girl. His last acting role, according to IMDb, was in an episode of the revival of Magnum PI in 2021.

Tuiasosopo also appeared in a number of films, including 12 Rounds alongside John Cena, The Fast and the Furious, A Perfect Getaway, Batman & Robin, Charlie's Angels, Austin Powers in Gold Member and The Scorpion King.

There is some debate over his age, but he is thought to have been between 59 and 61 years old.