Cameron Diaz recalls dealing with 'layers of inappropriateness' in Hollywood

Cameron Diaz experienced "layers and layers of inappropriateness" as a young actress in Hollywood.

In a recent interview for Netflix's Skip Intro podcast, the Charlie's Angels star reflected on the lack of "safety" and "security" she felt in the early days of her career.

"The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is - I had never felt that before this film," she told host Krista Smith. "The industry is so different. I mean, I definitely have to say that the #MeToo movement (from 2017) changed everything. It's palpable."

Cameron insisted there is a "different" atmosphere on film sets today.

The Holiday actress took a break from acting in 2014 to focus on her family but made a return to the entertainment business with the recent Netflix action comedy, Back in Action.

"It wasn't just the higher-ups, you know what I mean? There was always just, like, that one guy, you know, on set that you were always going, 'Oh God, here he comes again.' There was always layers and layers of inappropriateness that women (had to endure)," the 52-year-old continued. "Some people, you have to be forceful with and put up the boundaries. Others, you can't give them the time of day. But it has changed. It's not the same."

Elsewhere, Cameron recounted how she was shocked when a member of the HR team at Netflix called her to see if she had any questions after she signed on to star in Back in Action.

"I've never in my entire career had HR come in prior to a movie and talk about what is appropriate and inappropriate behaviour and a hotline, which Netflix has, to call anonymously to report any issues that you might be feeling. I was like, 'Wow, that is amazing,'" she shared. "But here we are: We're on a more level playing field than we've ever been on, and it feels different. And that's a really important thing. That's truly a powerful thing."

Back in Action, also featuring Jamie Foxx, is now streaming on Netflix.