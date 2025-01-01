Lea Thompson announces birth of first grandchild

Lea Thompson is "over the moon in love" following the birth of her first grandchild.

The Back to the Future actress took to Instagram on Monday to announce that her daughter Madelyn Deutch had given birth to a baby girl named Robbie on 2 February.

Lea, who is married to director Howard Deutch, shared a series of sweet photos showing herself and family members meeting the newborn.

"Welcome to this crazy beautiful world little girl. Robbie June Carlisle!" she wrote in the caption. "I'm a grandmother friends! Such joy and happiness is singing in my heart."

Lea went on to congratulate Madelyn and her husband, Zach Carlisle, on the new arrival.

"I am so grateful and proud of Maddie and Zach for having the faith and grace to take a chance on love. Howie, (daughter) Zoey and I are over the moon in love. Congratulations Maddie! My baby is a mama...," the 63-year-old added.

In response to the happy news, a number of celebrities posted congratulatory messages.

"My GOD what a gorgeous baby!!!" gushed Katharine McPhee Foster, while Wendi McLendon-Covey posted, "Congratulations! Welcome to the world, little one!"

And in her own message, Madelyn shared a photo of baby Robbie taken by her actress sister Zoey Deutch.

"Robbie June Carlisle, 2.2.25. Our rainbow girl," the 33-year-old shared. "We are so grateful to this magical being - and to our friends and family, for swaddling the three of us in so much unending love."

Madelyn and Zach married in June 2023.