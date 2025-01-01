Serena Williams's husband defends her Super Bowl halftime show cameo

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian has defended her cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The Reddit co-founder took to X on Monday to hit back at a media pundit who criticised the tennis ace for performing the Crip Walk dance move during Lamar's rendition of his Drake diss track Not Like Us.

Ohanian shared a screengrab of an article that featured Fox Sports columnist Jason Whitlock saying Williams "deserved to be criticized and she should've immediately apologized" because her cameo was "akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church".

In response, the entrepreneur wrote, "Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music."

He also posted a clip of Samuel L. Jackson, who played Uncle Sam during the halftime show, yelling, "Too loud, too reckless - too ghetto! Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game? Then tighten up!"

Whitlock wasn't the only one to criticise the tennis star for teaming up with her ex Drake's rap rival amid their bitter feud.

"If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a*s," TV personality Stephen A. Smith declared on Monday's episode of First Take. "Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye."

Williams received backlash for performing the Crip Walk to celebrate her win at the 2012 London Olympics, which were held at Wimbledon.

In a social media video posted after her cameo, the retired sports star exclaimed, "Man I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon, I would've been fined!"

She also shared pictures and clips from rehearsals and her performance on Instagram, telling her followers that she "died a little" during her big moment.