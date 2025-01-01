Armie Hammer 'doesn't love dredging up' past sexual misconduct allegations

Armie Hammer no longer feels comfortable dredging up the rape and cannibalism claims against him.

The Call Me By Your Name star was dropped from projects in early 2021 after he was accused of sexual misconduct and sending women disturbing messages centred around BDSM and cannibalistic fetishism.

Two months later, Los Angeles police launched an investigation into sexual assault claims, but they found insufficient evidence to charge him.

Hammer, who is now embarking on a career comeback, was forced to revisit all of the allegations during Tuesday's episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, and he admitted at the end of the interview that he didn't like doing so.

"I don't love the way the interview started. Just to be perfectly honest. I'm not crazy about dredging all this stuff up because for me a lot of these issues have been resolved, whether it be legally or within myself, and I feel like a lot of those waters have settled," he stated.

"I think doing things like that stirs up the water again, unnecessarily. It definitely wasn't my favourite beginning. I'm glad we moved past that and got to a place where we could have a civil, normal conversation, like, that felt good. But dredging all that stuff up, I don't love it."

Interviewer Theroux explained that he went over the claims because the "jury was still out" in the court of public opinion.

The actor replied, "I think a lot of the court of public opinion is really still the public opinion of the court because we keep dredging things back up again. I'm very happy in my life, I feel like I've moved through all of that and there are no aspects of my life where that stuff still touches my day-to-day."

He added, "I get that on things like this, that stuff needs to come up, but I'm just very happy to report that that's not a part of my life anymore."

During the interview, the 38-year-old once again denied the allegations, admitting he was a "d**k" to women but never did anything "illegal".